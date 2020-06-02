PORT ORFORD — Pacific High School will be hosting its 62nd commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 at 5 p.m. Friday, June 5, in Port Orford. The ceremony will be a parade through Port Orford. The route starts at the intersection of 16th Street and U.S. Highway 101 and will proceed down Highway 101. Each graduate will be in a vehicle with their family.
In front of Driftwood Elementary School, each vehicle will stop, graduates will get out, be presented to the crowd, receive their diploma and a flower, and get back into their vehicle. The graduates will drive until 11th Street, where they will turn and proceed into the Driftwood field. Graduates will get out, turn tassels and throw their caps.
Highway 101 will be shut down to all traffic on June 5 from 4:45 p.m. to approximately 5:45 p.m. Traffic will be rerouted. Those who are planning on parking on the parade route, are asked to be parked before 4:45 p.m.
Parking to watch the parade is available down both sides of Highway 101 and 11th Street on either side of the street. Parking will not be available in front of the lawn at Driftwood. Parking will be available in the Driftwood parking lot off of Tichenor Avenue.
Per Governor Brown's orders, social distancing is required along the parade route. People are more than welcome to watch the parade in their cars. Pacific High administrators encourage people to wear masks if they are planning on standing on the sidewalks. Anyone with any symptoms of sickness, are asked to please watch the ceremony on the school's live stream.
Those planning on walking to the event are asked to not park along the parade route to leave room for those who would prefer to watch the parade in their cars.
Pacific will also be live-streaming the event on its Facebook page for those who cannot make it. Pacific will also broadcast the videos of the valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, the scholarship presentation, and the senior video on its YouTube page starting June 5. The graduation program will be available on the Facebook page on June 5. A video of the event will be posted on the YouTube page the next week.
Pacific High School graduating Class of 2020: Abraham Lincoln, Layne Ash Converse, Benjamin Christopher Lee Garratt, Kaiya May Gourneau, Alley Marie Guerin, Madison Lucille Hall, Esequiel Ryce Hernandez-McKenzie, Ezra Covey Johnson, McKenzie Renea Martin, Ryan Wayne Sibley Jr., Natalie Kay Vincent, Atticus Yang Wahl and David Samuel Wyatt.
Valedictorian
Layne Converse is graduating with a 4.0 cumulative GPA. He is the son of Ken and Canada Converse of Bandon. During high school, he has been an active member in his school and community, participating in National Honor Society, robotics and student government.
He also volunteers as a firefighter for the Bandon Fire Department, founded Pacific's Young Americans for Freedom chapter, and was a national competitor for Future Business Leaders of America.
Converse plans to attend Oregon State University's Honors College for mechanical engineering.
Salutatorian
Madison Hall is graduating with a 3.96 GPA. She is the daughter of Jesse and Tori Hall. While at Pacific she has been an active member in basketball, track, 4-H, and the National Honor Society.
Hall will be attending Southern Oregon University to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Emerging Media and Digital Arts. After graduating she hopes to continue her education and receive a master’s degree in education.
