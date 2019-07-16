GOLD BEACH – Curry Health Network’s CEO Ginny Razo and its board of directors recently learned the organization will receive more than $2 million from the State of Oregon to open an Emergency Department in Curry Medical Center, the Network’s clinic located in Brookings.
Brookings is the largest rural community in the state without a hospital, and with the advocacy of Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, and Sen Dallas Heard, R-Roseburg within the legislature, the state recognized the investment that an emergency department could improve patient outcomes, save lives and bolster both local and state economies, according to a press release from Rep. Smith's office.
Curry Health Network has invested more than $1.75 million in past years in preparing the facility to provide emergency medical care.
“This has long been a public safety issue of mine since serving as the City Council president prior to my term as a Curry County Commissioner and I am happy that we were able to secure this needed funding from the State of Oregon," Smith said.
“This has always been a health, life, safety and economic development issue for me and our south county residents and I look forward to the much-needed services and associated care for the people of Curry County,” Smith added. “With funding secured, I am eager to move this project forward to save lives.”
“After becoming your State Senator, I took the time to discuss the issues facing the part of my District I was less familiar with,” Sen. Heard said. “Working with Rep. Brock Smith and others, it was clear that the CHN Brookings ED was a critical need and I was proud to assist in advocating for these dollars and bringing them home for our residents.”
“There are so many people and organizations to thank,” Razo said. “Representative David Brock Smith and Senator Dallas Heard led the effort in the legislature to secure the needed funding, and Curry County Commissioners Court Boice and Chris Paasch were also key. With the strong leadership of Representative Brock Smith and Senator Heard, the resources were added to an omnibus funding bill that passed through the different committees and subcommittees in the state without a single dissenting vote from any legislator."