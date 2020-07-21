Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

CORVALLIS — Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for spring term 2020 have been announced by Oregon State University.

A total of 7,004 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Local students on the Honor Roll included:

Coos County

Bandon

Mitchell D. Brown, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Joshua C. Freitag, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Demitra R. Schmidt, Senior, Psychology; Helen K. Wayne, Junior, Animal Sciences; Erin P. Wheeler, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Maxwell E. Young, Sophomore, Computer Science

Port Orford

Brad Remsey, Senior, Crop and Soil Science; Marcus S. Scaffo, Senior, Biology

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments