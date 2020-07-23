CURRY COUNTY — Sometime between 9 p.m. July 22 and 9 a.m. July 23, unknown people fired multiple rounds into an Oregon Department of Transportation mowing tractor that was located at U.S. Highway 101 and Edson Creek Road.
The rounds damaged the glass and doors. The damage is estimated to be $1,600.
Oregon State Police is requesting anyone with information regarding this criminal mischief to contact the Southern Command Center at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP and leave information for Senior Trooper Jess Oliver case #SP20-206076
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In