Oregon Sunsets and Night Skies Workshop

Bandon Oregon with Matte Hanna
Friday September 23rd- Sunday September 25th, 2022
Join us this September for the 3rd annual “Summer Sunsets and Night Skies” workshop located on the beaches of Bandon Oregon. This beautiful area will be the epic backdrop of this 3-day workshop filled with rugged coastline, sea stacks, cliffs, tidal pools, and breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Southern Oregon’s beaches offer some of the very best sunset and night photography opportunities in the world.
The workshop will feature two evenings of instruction shooting sunsets and night skies on the beaches of Bandon Oregon and the surrounding area, with me as your guide. On Sunday, we will be having an instructional editing class, polishing your photographs into beautifully finished files to take home.
All skill levels are welcome from beginner to advanced, this smaller class size allows for one-on-one instruction and time with all students, helping to develop your skills and creating a positive atmosphere.
I’m truly honored to be your personal guide to learning how to photograph these amazing locations.
$350 (maximum of 6 students)
For more information contact
Matte Hanna matte_hanna@icloud.com (541) 505-2880
