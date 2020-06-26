PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 202, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
In addition, OHA reported 250 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 7,818. The count is the second highest since the pandemic began.
The new cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (17), Columbia (1), Deschutes (4), Douglas (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (6), Josephine (2), Lake (3), Lane (10), Lincoln (4), Linn (4), Malheur (13), Marion (18), Morrow (12), Multnomah (61), Umatilla (22), Union (12), Wasco (3), Washington (39), and Yamhill (6).
On Thursday, OHA reported 124 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.
Oregon’s 196th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died June 24, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 197th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died June 23, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 198th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died June 25, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 199th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 19 and died June 25, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 200th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died June 24, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 201st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on June 13 and died June 25, at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 202nd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Morrow County who tested positive on June 22. Additional information about this COVID-19 related death is still pending.
OHA updates face covering guidance
In order to clarify face covering use requirements, OHA has updated its guidance document for residents of Clackamas, Hood River, Lincoln, Marion, Multnomah, Polk and Washington counties.
In these counties, face covering use is required in all businesses and for the general public when visiting these businesses and for the general public when visiting indoor spaces open to the public.
The Governor also released general guidance for the use of face coverings in counties beyond the specified counties.
In the guidelines, indoor spaces are defined as spaces, whether publicly owned or privately owned, “where the public has access by right or invitation, express or implied, whether by payment of money or not.” In addition to the public areas of the businesses those spaces include building lobbies or common spaces, elevators and buildings or meeting rooms outside of private homes where people gather for social, civic, cultural or religious purposes.
Of note is the strong recommendation that “individuals, including children between 2 and 12 years of age, wear a mask, face shield, or face covering at all times in all indoor public places, particularly in places where it is likely that physical distancing of at least six (6) feet from other individuals outside their household unit cannot be maintained at all times, and vulnerable people must go.”
This recommendation applies regardless of county of residence. More information can be found here.
