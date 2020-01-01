SALEM — Oregon Farm Bureau has honored Rep. David Brock Smith with an award for his work on legislation critical to farm and ranch families.
Rep. Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, was essential in helping get HB 2437, “the ditch cleaning bill,” passed by the 2019 Oregon Legislature, according to a press release from the Oregon Farm Bureau. The legislation helps farmers and ranchers more easily clean out debris from dry drainage ditches, a task that had required a very complicated, expensive permitting process. The program will roll out sometime in 2020.
The award was presented to Brock Smith on Dec. 12, during the 87th Oregon Farm Bureau Convention at the Salishan Resort in Gleneden Beach.
“As his constituent, I am honored to present Rep. Brock Smith with this award in appreciation of his tireless pursuit of solutions for farm and ranch families in the maintenance of their ditches. We thank him for his hard work and devotion to Oregon agriculture,” said outgoing OFB President Sharon Waterman, who runs a ranch raising sheep, cattle, and timber in Bandon.
“Rep. Brock Smith worked tirelessly for farm and ranch families on many critical rural issues this session, including cap and trade, forestry, livestock districts, and tide-gates. In the midst of all of his advocacy, he found time to work with Rep. Susan McLain and devote specific time and attention to finding the much-needed solution to ditch cleaning issues,” Waterman said.
Brock Smith was co-chair of the workgroup that tackled this issue with McLain, and he spent countless hours pushing within the workgroup and with his colleagues for provisions in the bill that would help farmers and ranchers — and ensure the program would finally be functional.
“He rallied support across the aisle for the bill, met with environmental groups and others opposing the bill, and stood strong with Rep. Susan McLain and Rep. Brian Clem against the last-minute veto threat that would have undermined months of hard work and collaboration,” Waterman said.
About
Oregon Farm Bureau (OFB) is a grassroots, nonpartisan, nonprofit, general farm organization representing the interests of farming and ranching families in the public and policymaking arenas. First established in Oregon at the county level in 1919 and the state level in 1932, Farm Bureau is organized in all 36 counties.
Oregon Farm Bureau President Barb Iverson, elected on Dec. 12, 2019, comes from a multigenerational family farm from Woodburn, raising industrial hemp, grass seed, squash, vetch seed, hazelnuts, wine and table grapes, and operating the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival, which attracts over 160,000 visitors each year.