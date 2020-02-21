BANDON — The Oregon Department of Education's Every Day Matters team wants to hear from the community. Representatives from ODE will be asking for input on what keeps kids from attending school and how Oregon law should support students.
A meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Bandon High School library. Anyone interested is welcome to attend, ODE wants to hear from you. Feedback can also be submitted at http://bit.lyHB2192Feedback.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For questions or more information on Every Day Matters, visit every-day-matters.org or email everydaymatters@state.or.us.