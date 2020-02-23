BANDON — The Oregon Department of Education's Every Day Matters team wants to hear from the Bandon community. Representatives from ODE will be asking for input on what keeps kids from attending school and how Oregon law should support students.
The attendance discussion will be held at the beginning of a community meeting starting at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Bandon High School library 550 Ninth St. SW.
"Please join us for a community-wide conversation about our schools," said Superintendent Doug Ardiana. "Our School Board, faculty and administration are very interested in discussing our schools, programs and facilities. Your voice matters and we welcome your perspective and opinion."
Topics to be discussed include attendance, career/technology education, alternative education, facilities, transportation, programs, buildings, gymnasium and more. Refreshments will be provided.
Agenda:
4:30-5:30 p.m. — attendance: For questions or more information on Every Day Matters, visit every-day-matters.org or email everydaymatters@state.or.us. Feedback can also be submitted at http://bit.lyHB2192Feedback.
5:30-6 p.m. — Student Success Act Survey
6-7 p.m. — Q & A
For more information, contact Ardiana dardiana@bandon.k12.or.us or 541-347-4411.