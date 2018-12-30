COOS COUNTY — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Saturday the commercial Dungeness crab season will begin Jan. 4 for Cape Arago and north after new test results showed an increased meat yield.
However, areas south from Cape Arago to Gold Beach remain under ODFW's meat recovery rates and will stay closed. In addition, persistent domoic acid found within the area has also contributed to its closure.
Further testing for domoic acid will take place and an opening date will determined at a later time.
According to an industry notice by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, recent extreme weather conditions prevented officials in Washington from conducting another test until Dec. 28 to see if crab had filled up with more meat.
Those results revealed crab to be at a 27.9 percent meat recovery rate, well above the industry’s minimum of 23 percent needed to open the season.
Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission’s Executive Director Hugh Link said the meat recovery rate measures how much meat is inside the crab to ensure the highest quality of product and amount is available.
The Long Beach area off the Washington coast is the location where officials re-tested the crab Thursday. Previous results showed low meat yields for multiple areas off the Oregon, Washington and California coast, prompting the initial season delay.
“Our fishermen have gone all December without a paycheck so it’d be nice for them to begin working as soon as possible,” Link said.
According to a press release by ODFW, last year’s season, which was also delayed, brought in about $74 million to fisherman across the state. Oregon, Washington and California must each meet its meat recovery rate requirement in order to officially open up the crabbing season, following guidelines set by an interstate agreement.
If testing is further delayed, representatives from the tri-state committee will meet once more to discuss its final decision regarding the season’s opening date.
Oregon fisherman were able to set gear Jan. 1 at 8 a.m. followed by hold inspections Jan. 3.
“All areas in the tri-state regions north of Cape Arago, Oregon have met the respective minimum meat recovery criteria,” the notice said. “We are opening the ocean commercial Dungeness crab season north of Cape Arago to the Oregon/Washington border.”