SALEM – Members of the Oregon Coastal Caucus unanimously agreed to name Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, as chairman and Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose, as their vice chairman.
The Oregon Coastal Caucus is a bicameral and bipartisan group of state senators and representatives whose districts include portions of the Oregon Coast. The legislators work collectively to seek out solutions and advocate for the interests of coastal communities. Many of those interests overlap with the needs and interests of other rural areas.
From ports to farms and tourism to housing issues, the Coastal Caucus assists residents, industries and their communities to find legislative and other solutions to the issues they face.
“We have a number of unique challenges on the coast and across Western Oregon,” Brock Smith said. “The Coastal Caucus, our residents, our communities and the industries that provide jobs for our home
towns all will benefit from having Senator Johnson serving in her role as vice chair of the Coastal Caucus.”
In addition to Brock Smith and Johnson, the Coastal Caucus includes Rep. David Gomberg, D-Central Coast, Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Roseburg, Rep. Caddy McKeown, D-Coos Bay, Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell, DNorth Coast, Sen. Arnie Roblan, D-Coos Bay, and Rep. Brad Witt, D-Clatskanie. The group meets regularly to discuss issues affecting the coast and reach decisions by consensus.
“The Coastal Caucus gives the coast much more volume in the State Capitol than each of us might be able to provide on our own,” Johnson said. “We represent a vast coastline and the views on the North Coast
don’t always mesh with those on the South Coast. That makes it especially important for us to meet as a group to talk through solutions to our common issues.”