NEWPORT — The Oregon Coast Aquarium opened its doors to visitors Monday, Aug. 10, after five months of being closed to the public.
“We are thrilled to welcome our guests back to the Aquarium,” said Carrie Lewis, president/CEO of the Oregon Coast Aquarium. “The visitor experience will be different but unique. Due to state guidelines and while our county is in Phase I, we will have visitors explore our outside exhibits only. While this is a different model than what we are used to, we are focusing on the best experience that we can provide our guests. A greatly reduced admission price, enhanced safety protocols and a less crowded venue will create a special and safe experience for our guests.”
The experience is a one-hour facilitated outdoor encounter featuring five prominent outdoor exhibits: vultures, otters, seals and sea lions, seabird aviary and a rocky habitat exhibit. Each station will be hosted by interpretive experts who will share fun and interesting information about the featured animals.
According to state guidelines, groups will be limited to 10 people, with one group admitted every 15 minutes — that's 40 guests per hour, or about 240 a day, a drastic reduction from the aquarium’s typical daily summer traffic of thousands. Tickets will cost $15 per person with members admitted free of charge.
"Our animals are also eager to see our visitors again," Lewis said. "They often peer from the edge of their habitats presumably wondering where everyone has gone."
“The health and well-being of our staff, volunteers, guests and animals is our top priority," Lewis added. “We are limiting the number of guests per day, all tickets must be purchased online, social distancing and face coverings are required.”
In addition, all high-touch areas, the playground and café will be closed at this time. Visit www.aquarium.org for more information about the visitor experience. For this new and revised experience, Aquarium admission will be reduced to $15 per person and all tickets must be purchased online.
About Oregon Coast Aquarium
The Oregon Coast Aquarium creates unique and engaging experiences that connect you to the Oregon Coast and inspire ocean conservation. An accredited Association of Zoos & Aquariums institution, this 501(c)3 nonprofit organization is ranked as one of the top 10 aquariums in the U.S. Visit us at 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Rd., Newport, OR. aquarium.org, 541-867-3474. Follow us on Facebook or Twitter for the latest updates.
