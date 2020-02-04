LINCOLN COUNTY — Oregon Parks and Recreation Director Lisa Sumption issued a statement on Feb. 3 about the conviction of an Idaho man who brutally assaulted a transgender woman at Agate Beach State Recreation Site in August, 2019.
Fred Costanza, of Idaho, was found guilty in Lincoln County Court on Jan. 29 of first-degree bias crime, second-degree assault and harassment after an attack that injured Lauren Jackson, a newer Oregon resident. Jackson suffered severe injuries, including a skull fracture and a broken jaw.
"There is no place for this kind of hate and violence anywhere," said Sumption. "And especially not in our state parks, places specifically meant to welcome all of us, and to inspire peace and joy. We stand with Lauren Jackson, and will continue to work with the community to make our public spaces reflect Oregon values."
She added that Costanza is currently banned from all state parks in Lincoln County.
"It is the only tool we have at our disposal to send the strongest message possible," she said of the ban. "We welcome all who respect the law and respect the rights of our fellow human beings."