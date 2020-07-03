OREGON — Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, which includes the Oregon Main Street Network and the State Historic Preservation Office, has awarded $615,000 in federal grant funding for the preservation of historic theaters.
Eight theater projects were selected in a competitive grant process, including two on the South Coast:
- Egyptian Theatre Preservation Association received a grant for $64,200 to repair the roof of the Egyptian Theatre in Coos Bay. The grant includes a $50,000 match.
- Little Theatre on the Bay recevied a grant for $92,971 to replace the roof and missing Moorish roof domes on the Liberty Theatre in North Bend. The grant includes a $25,040 match.
Other theaters that received historic preservation grants from OPRD:
- Dallas Downtown Association, $55,185 to complete roof repair, update the HVAC system, marquee and box office repair, exterior masonry/brick repointing, and exterior painting of the Dallas Cinema in Dallas; $23,665 match.
- Lakeview Community Partnership, $57,387 to upgrade interior electrical and lighting, replace fire doors, replace stage curtain rigging and motor of the Alger Theatre in Lakeview; $14,347 match.
- Newberg Downtown Coalition, $80,038 to complete installation of new theater seats, installation of new acoustical drape material in the auditorium, and repair work on exterior soffit lighting on the Cameo Theatre in Newberg; $29,493 match.
- OK Theatre, $85,178 to restore historic façade and store fronts, update the concessions area, and add a bar service area to the OK Theatre in Enterprise; $38,000 match.
- Rex Theater, $90,041 to restore the marquee neon and reader board, paint the exterior, repair the roof and ceiling, and install HVAC in the Theater in Vale; $23,950 match.
- The Dalles Main Street Program, $90,000 to install new fire doors, install new HVAC, and install new awnings on the Granada Theatre in The Dalles; $22,500.
The grants were funded through a grant to OPRD from the National Park Service. It was one of nine awarded nationally through the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program. Funding also covers the cost for the preparation of National Register of Historic Places nominations for four of the theaters not currently listed. These include the Dallas Cinema, Liberty Theatre, Rex Theatre, and Alger Theatre.
“These projects will significantly impact the local communities,” said Chrissy Curran, deputy state historic preservation officer. “We are pleased to have been awarded this funding so that we can support local theaters and foster our vibrant rural communities in Oregon.”
Restore Oregon, a statewide nonprofit, was also funded to help promote the program and assist theaters in the application process.
To learn more about the grant, contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.
