BANDON — The Coast Guard is installing a Mariner Radio Activated Sound Signal (MRASS) device during March of 2020 on the Coquille River's South Jetty.
Instructions to activate the Sound Signal: Fog Signal operates by keying the microphone five consecutive times on VHF Channel 83A. The signal will sound for 30 minutes after it is activated and will self-secure until activated again. If the sound signal fails to activate, call Coast Guard Sector North Bend on VHF 16 or call 541-756-9210.
You have free articles remaining.
The community is welcome to attend a public information open house regarding the replacement of the continuously sounding signal and the installation of the MRASS on the Coquille River South Jetty at the following time and location: Feb. 20, from 3-6 p.m. at The Barn, Bandon's Conference and Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW, Bandon.
For further questions contact: Commander (dpw) Thirteenth Coast Guard District, 915 Second Ave., Seattle, WA 98134, Phone: 206-220-7283, email: D13-LNM@uscg.mil. For scheduling updates: Local Notice to Mariner www.navcen.uscg.gov/lnm/d13.