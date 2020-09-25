BANDON — Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the public to an open house taking place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.
The featured rtist is glass artist, Anne Sobbota, who will be available to answer questions regarding her work during the open house, and the "grab & go" snack table will be available for all.
The annual Miniature and Small Works Community Exhibit will be up, and judged by artist Judith Ginsburg. Awards will be displayed next to the winners’ pieces, and the public will be able to vote for their favorite People’s Choice Award piece.
Members' art will be displayed throughout the gallery as usual with a number of new works being exhibited.
Art by the Sea Gallery continues its commitment to following state and CDC requirements and recommendations by having hand sanitizer available, cleansing all surfaces and requiring the wearing of masks by staff and visitors to keep everyone healthy and safe. Social distancing will be observed, and a maximum of 12 people will be allowed in at a time.
Gallery happenings can always be found on the website: www.artbytheseagallery.com or Facebook for the latest art news.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., SE, in Old Town Bandon.
