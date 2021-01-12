A small house fire sent one individual to the hospital early Tuesday morning, according to Bandon Fire Chief Lanny Boston.
Crews responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. from the sole occupant of the home about six miles south of town.
“It was a very, very small fire,” Boston said. “We had the fire out within a couple minutes after we got there.”
Firefighters had to search for the woman as she hid in the house away from the fire. After navigating through multiple rooms, crews located the woman between a bed and the wall.
The individual had no burns, but was taken by Bay Cities Ambulance to Bay Area Hospital, Boston said.
Investigators haven’t determined a cause of the fire, since the area already had a significant amount of debris and the pressure from water used to put out the fire left nothing suspicious nearby, according to Boston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In