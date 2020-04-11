BANDON — One person is dead and another in critical condition following a shooting and stabbing that occurred in Bandon this morning.
According to a press release from Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier, this morning at approximately 6:36 a.m. a 911 call was received by the Coos County 911 Center in Coquille, where police learned that a male adult was reporting that he had been shot and stabbed.
The individual who reported that he had been attacked is identified as Mike Lambert of Bandon. (Police have no further identifying information on Lambert at the moment, according to the press release).
Lambert had reportedly gone to a neighbor’s house to report his injuries. Lambert indicated that he had been attacked in his residence located at 88577 Weiss Estates, which is in the unincorporated area of the county just north of the City of Bandon.
Police and medical personnel responded to the neighbor's house, and Lambert was transported to Bay Area Hospital. He has had emergency surgery but is in critical condition, Frasier said in the press release.
"We anticipate that he will be transferred to a Portland hospital later today," Frasier wrote.
Police responded to Lambert's residence at 88577 Weiss Estates. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of a female adult who has died by means of homicidal violence.
"We will not release a cause of death until after an autopsy has been performed," Frasier wrote. "We are not releasing any further information about the deceased until we have positively identified her and have notified her next of kin."
Two other individuals (a male adult and a female adult) were located inside the residence and are being interviewed by the police at this time.
One of those two people has been identified as the suspect in the matter.
"I do not believe that there is any danger to the public from this incident at this time," Frasier wrote.
The Coos County Major Crime Team has been activated. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency on the matter. Currently, personnel from Coos Bay Police, North Bend Police, Oregon State Police, Bandon Police, Myrtle Point Police, the Oregon State Police Crime Lab, the Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office and the DA's office are assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
