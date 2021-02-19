Coast Community Health Center has welcomed Karen Olson, an advanced practice registered nurse and family nurse practitioner into Bandon.
Olson has over 23 years of experience in family medicine and three years of outpatient oncology/hematology experience.
She was born in St. Paul, Minnesota and decided to stay local for her undergrad program, receiving a bachelor of nursing from Gustavus Adolphus College in Minnesota. There she practiced as an RN in adult and pediatric care for six years.
Olson graduated with honors from the University of Utah in 1994 with a master’s degree in nursing. She has served as a primary care provider in rural and suburban settings, including the South Coast in the early 1990s.
“My goals for patients are to assist them in self-care and love, empower them to be as healthy as possible, and assist when health is compromised,” she said.
Olson is an outdoor enthusiast and avid equestrian. Her love of the ocean, inland waterways and forests drew her back to Oregon. Hiking, fishing, horseback riding, art, dance and gardening are among her many interests and she has a strong connection to nature and wildlife.
Olson previously worked on the South Coast for Curry Health Network in its Port Orford office. She provided care to that community for many years and welcomes any former patients, as well as anyone in the community seeking primary health care.
“The Coast family is proud to have Ms. Olsen as one of our new providers,” said Dr. Ann Kellogg, the chief medical officer at Coast Community Health Center. “She offers a great wealth of experience, and importantly, compassion toward our patients. She helps complete our fantastic team and we look forward to working with her and having her back in our community.”
Coast Community Health Center provides primary health care, behavioral health care, community outreach services and a full-service pharmacy open to everyone in the community.
Olson fits right into that, said Linda Maxon, chief executive officer for CCHC.
“We are pleased to welcome Karen to the community,” Maxon said. “We have had a long-term commitment to recruiting family practice providers to our group of medical professionals. Karen’s medical training and desire to serve in a small rural community is a great fit.
“Her general family practice training and special areas of medicine she brings will support all ages of patients we serve. We are committed to providing excellence in the healthcare services to our local community, and Karen will continue to expand on the great work our tenured team has done during the past 10 years.”
Coast Community Health Center is located at 1010 First St. SE, Suite 110 in Bandon. It offers sliding fee schedules to patients with limited financial means and accepts Medicare, Medicaid and other insurance types.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In