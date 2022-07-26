Video still

In a frame from a body cam video, Matthew Michel is shown reaching for a knife on the bed in his hotel room seconds before he was shot by police.

The Amber Townsend murder case remains open, for now, but District Attorney Paul Frasier said the only suspect in the incident is Matthew Tyler Michel, who was killed by police June 14.

Townsend was found murdered three days earlier, when she was shot while walking down Cape Arago Highway. At the time of the incident, Frasier said police had no suspect and asked the public to provide any video they might have taken on Cape Arago Highway that Saturday morning.

