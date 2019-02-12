COOS BAY — Bandon family physician Megan Holland, M.D. has been named the new regional associate dean for the Oregon Health & Science University Campus for Rural Health’s South Coast campus.
Through this position, Holland will help guide OHSU’s efforts to advance rural health care and train health students in the art of meeting rural residents’ unique health needs, according to a press release from OHSU.
The OHSU Campus for Rural Health established a campus on Oregon’s South Coast in 2015. Since then, the program has brought 270 students studying medicine, dentistry, nursing, pharmacy and other health fields to do rotations in South Coast area hospitals, clinics and private practices.
Holland’s new, part-time position is in addition to her other role as a physician at the Southern Coos Health Clinic in Bandon.
Holland is no stranger to OHSU’s efforts in the South Coast. She has also served as a clinical assistant professor for OHSU since 2017, through which she mentors students who do local clinical rotations facilitated by the Campus for Rural Health.
“I love how rural medicine allows me to become part of a community where everyone knows me and I know them,” Holland said. “And I especially love sharing the special nature of rural health care with students, who I hope will be able to better serve their future patients as a result of their experiences on the South Coast.”
The OHSU Campus for Rural Health aims to advance rural health care by providing students firsthand experience serving and living in a rural community. In addition to facilitating rural clinical rotations, the program also organizes community-driven projects that address local health care needs.
Holland joined the South Coast community in 2007, when she established a private practice, Bandon Family Medicine. She joined North Bend Medical Center in 2012 and has worked for Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center since 2014.
Holland’s work as a physician was recognized in the 2017 and 2018 “Best Of” polls organized by The World newspaper. She earned an M.D. from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in New York. Holland grew up in rural Arkansas. She is married to Craig Holland and is a mother to two grown sons, Brendan Shamloo of Eugene and Jacob Shamloo, who is attending college in Idaho.
Holland replaces Carla McKelvey, M.D., who became the first regional associate dean of the South Coast OHSU campus in 2015. McKelvey stepped down in the summer of 2018 to become the Coast Community Health Center’s chief medical officer and to take on more patient care responsibilities. OHSU Provost and Executive Vice President Elena Andresen, Ph.D., served as the South Coast campus’ interim regional associate dean during the interim.
