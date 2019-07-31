NEWPORT — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will host a series of public meetings the week of Aug. 5 to gather input on the 2020 recreational halibut season and start discussing the 2021-2022 recreational bottomfish seasons. People who can’t attend meetings can also listen in via Webcast.
At the 2019 annual meeting, the International Pacific Halibut Commission approved a 1.5 million pound catch limit for Area 2A for 2019-2022. This is the first time fishery managers know the quota going into this series of public meetings, which should help guide the discussions for the 2020 halibut season.
Additionally, the Pacific Fishery Management Council is starting the process to set quotas and seasons for the 2021-2022 bottomfish seasons. No major changes to the fishery are being proposed, but ODFW is looking for input from anglers on adjustments to sport bottomfish regulations.
“It’s important that we hear from a wide range of anglers before making decisions on the upcoming seasons,” said ODFW recreational halibut and bottomfish project leader Lynn Mattes.
The meetings will be held:
• Salem, Monday, Aug. 5, 6-8 p.m. at ODFW Headquarters (4034 Fairview Industrial Drive SE) in the Commission Room.
• Newport, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 6-8 p.m. at the Marine Resources Program office, 2040 SE Marine Science Drive (ODFW’s parking lot is closed due to construction. ODFW visitors should park at the HMSC Visitor Center and follow the signs on foot to ODFW). This meeting will also be webcast, details below.
• Brookings, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 6-8 p.m. at the Chetco Public Library, 405 Alder St.
• North Bend, Thursday, Aug. 8, 6-8 p.m. in North Bend at the Public Library, 1800 Sherman Street.
Anglers who wishes to provide input but cannot attend a meeting in person or via the webcast can contact Lynn Mattes at 541-867-4741 ext. 237 or lynn.mattes@state.or.us or Christian Heath at 541-867-4741 ext. 266 or Christian.t.heath@state.or.us. Background information will be posted on the ODFW sport bottomfish and sport halibut webpages by the end of the day on Friday, Aug. 2.
To join the webcast of the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/545952877
You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.) United States: +1 (646) 749-3122 - One-touch: tel:+16467493122, 545952877# Access Code: 545-952-877
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/545952877