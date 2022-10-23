October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it's time to get your yearly mammogram.
Schedule your mammogram now at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center in Bandon and receive a fun goodie bag and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a 5-quart pink Kitchen Aid Stand Mixer valued at $400. This special promotion will last through November, giving you time to get scheduled. The drawing will take place on Friday, Dec. 2.
You must have a provider's order, then call Southern Coos Hospital at 541-347-2426 to schedule your appointment.
The Southern Coos Health Foundation provides free mammograms for those unable to pay. Just mention this when you schedule your appointment and it will be taken care of, no questions asked.
SCHHC has the latest 3D breast cancer screening technology using the GE Senographe Pristina machine.
The GE Pristina is clinically proven superior to conventional 2D mammogram technology, offering superiority at a low dose.
SCHHC offers the mammography system that 83% of patients say was more comfortable and provided an overall better experience.
SCHHC has highly trained and friendly technicians and a radiologist for a quick turn-around on mammography results.
SCHHC offers scheduling flexibility: Early morning and early evening appointments available.
One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.
The older we get, the higher the chance of getting breast cancer.
