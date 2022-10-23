Breast Cancer Awareness Month - 2022.jpg

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it's time to get your yearly mammogram.

Schedule your mammogram now at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center in Bandon and receive a fun goodie bag and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a 5-quart pink Kitchen Aid Stand Mixer valued at $400. This special promotion will last through November, giving you time to get scheduled. The drawing will take place on Friday, Dec. 2.

0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments