Ocean Crest students 'caught' being good

Ocean Crest students awarded for showing self-control during January include, back row from left: Ayden Johnson, TySean Rhodes, Jobe Castro, Brooklyn Martinez, Emma Appel and Ryker Gilman. Front row from left: Calvin Ingle, Marshall Peters, Eli Mallory, Dylan Hall, Josh Withers, Chance Wilkinson and Isabella Jimmerson. Not pictured: Alize Martinez and Jim Milhoan.

BANDON — Ocean Crest Elementary School honors students who are observed doing something reflecting the month's character focus with the “Caught You Being Good” program. Each month will reflect a character focus at the school, with students showing SELF-CONTROL the theme for January.

Students who are an example of showing SELF-CONTROL during the month were given a Caught You Being Good entry into a monthly drawing.

At the end of the month at the Friday PRIDE assembly, 15 names are chosen from the box and those students are given a golden dollar, a pencil and a certificate. The Bandon Lions Club provides the prizes for the program.

Students caught showing SELF-CONTROL during January include:

Kindergarten

Josh Withers, by sitting and listening during learning time.

Calvin Ingle, by getting adult help with a big problem.

Chance Wilkinson, by waiting patiently to be called on.

First grade

Dylan Hall, showed self-control during a transition by noticing teacher cues and stopped being silly, getting to the next task instead.

Eli Mallory, by showing excellent self-control in Walk to Read.

Isabella Jimmerson, by knowing when to ask for help and not getting upset.

Second grade

Ryker Gilman, by showing self-contro in Walk to Read and classroom groups.

Marshall Peters, by raising hand and waiting while others were blurting out.

TySean Rhodes, by keeping a cool head while others were arguing around him.

Third grade

Ayden Johnson, by not yelling out and raising hand instead.

Alize Martinez, by stopping and thinking before acting with empathy toward a peer from Room 6.

Jobe Castro, by showing great self-contro at March to Math when others were trying to be distracting.

Fourth grade

Emma Appel, by always keeping hands to self, listening the first time and following all safety rules.

Jim Milhoan, by staying quiet during work time while others were talking around him.

Brooklyn Martinez, by following line expectations.

