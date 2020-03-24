Ocean Crest students 'caught' showing KINDNESS for February
Ocean Crest students "caught" showing KINDNESS in February include, back row, from left: Hannah MrBryar, Kalia Corcoran, Owen Poore, Wylie O'Donoghue, Connor Medrano, Addysen Burnett, Chloe Looney and Tyler Watkins; front row from left: Cason Quarisa, Ferryn Reed, Lexie Sullivan, Victor Jurgenson, Gage Swafford and Christian Jansen. Not pictured: Scarlett Johnson.

 Contributed photo

BANDON — Although Ocean Crest Elementary School students are not in school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school honored students in February who were observed doing something reflecting the month's character focus with the “Caught You Being Good” program. Each month reflects a character focus at the school, with students who were an example of showing KINDNESS the theme for February.

Students who are an example of the month's theme are given a Caught You Being Good entry into a monthly drawing.

At the end of the month at the Friday PRIDE assembly, 15 names are chosen from the box and those students are given a golden dollar, a pencil and a certificate. The Bandon Lions Club provides the prizes for the program.

For February, students who were an example of showing KINDNESS were given a Caught You Being Good entry into a monthly drawing. They are listed below:

Kindergarten

Cason Quarisa, by thanking each of his friends one by one for his Valentine's Day cards.

Ferryn Reed, by keeping a book safe for a friend while they went to the restroom.

Lexie Sullivan, by stopping in the middle of a race to help a classmate who fell down.

First grade

Scarlett Johnson, for showing kindness to a new student by teaching her to blend cards.

Victor Jurgenson, for being kind and helpful to a new student.

Gage Swafford, for being kind to a classmate and letting her have a chair he wanted.

Second grade

Kalia Corcoran, for being kind giving aid to someone who was injured

Hannah McBryar, for being kind in helping a friend who was hurt.

Christian Jansen, for showing kindness by taking time to help a hurt classmate.

Third grade

Wylie O'Donoghue, for being a generous and an inclusive friend.

Owen Poore, for taking chairs off the desks and helping another student.

Tyler Watkins, for helping a friend with his shoes after yoga.

Fourth grade

Connor Medrano, for trying to help a young friend who was having a hard morning.

Addysen Burnett, for always being ready to help others.

Chloe Looney, for going above and beyond by helping a peer in the lunch line wait his turn.

