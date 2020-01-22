BANDON — Ocean Crest Elementary School honors students who are observed doing something reflecting the month's character focus with the “Caught You Being Good” program. Each month reflects a character focus at the school, with students who were an example of showing EMPATHY the theme for December.
Students who are an example of the month's theme are given a Caught You Being Good entry into a monthly drawing.
At the end of the month at the Friday PRIDE assembly, 15 names are chosen from the box and those students are given a golden dollar, a pencil and a certificate. The Bandon Lions Club provides the prizes for the program.
For December, students who were an example of showing EMPATHY were given a Caught You Being Good entry into a monthly drawing. They are listed below:
Kindergarten
Morgan Martindale — by being quick to help a friend in need with a hug, a helpful hand, or an escort to the office.
Wyatt Whitehurst — by giving a hug to a friend who was sad.
Andi Holt — by working to cheer up peers in class
First grade
Jacklyn Leach-Eck — by listening and being quiet when a peer asked nicely.
Lexi Peterson — by using her words on the playground to help a friend when kids were saying mean words, both by telling the kids their words weren’t nice and by getting an adult for help.
Josh Withers — by helping a friend who was struggling to read a word.
Second grade
Logan Sullivan — by lending a helping hand to the teacher with cleaning up the classroom.
Danny Withers — by helping someone who was sad and crying by listening to them.
Mabeleen Watson — by helping someone be included at recess by playing with her.
Third grade
Austin Schmidt — by encouraging a friend who was hurt, checking on a friend who was sad, *and* helping a friend up who fell out of his chair.
Emily Sullivan — by helping a friend clean up a spilled drink *and* sharing her drink with the friend.
Elana Roper — by helping put things away when the class was late for dismissal.
Fourth grade
Hunter Sabin — by never leaving people out of games or fun activities.
Gracie Miller — by helping two friends who were upset with each other to work out their problems.
Emme Hutchinson — by looking out for others in the classroom and extending extra kindness to those needing it.