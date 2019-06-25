{{featured_button_text}}
Ocean Crest students 'caught' with positive behavior

Ocean Crest students "caught" for positive behavior in May and June include, back row from left: Aiden Wallace, Sebastian Newby, Layton Franson, Emme Hutchinson, Emma Appel, Jonah Brown, Aiden Wilson, Wylie O’Donaghue, Anthony Ornelas, and Jr. Garcia-Churchill; front row from left: Austin Schmidt, Jodi Butler, Ryder Stadelman, Savannah Adams, Elijah Palmer, Alex Jurkowski, Calvin Ingle, Ezra Jones and Ellie Hart.

 AMY MOSS STRONG Bandon Western World

BANDON — Ocean Crest Elementary School honors students who are observed doing something reflecting the month's character focus with the “Caught You Being Good” program. Each month reflects a character focus at the school, with students who were an example of SELF-AWARENESS the theme for April and being a GREAT CITIZEN the theme for May. 

Students who are an example of the month's theme are given a Caught You Being Good entry into a monthly drawing.

At the end of the month at the Friday PRIDE assembly, 15 names are chosen from the box and those students are given a golden dollar, a pencil and a certificate. The Bandon Lions Club provides the prizes for the program.

For April, students who showed SELF-AWARENESS and for May, being a GREAT CITIZEN were given a Caught Being Good certificate. They include:

Kindergarten

Alex Jurkowski – SELF-AWARE by knowing he could be helpful to a kinder friend needing help emptying a milk carton.

Calvin Ingle – SELF-AWARE by helping another student keep calm words and calm body.

Ezra Jones – SELF-AWARE by controlling his body in line by being quiet and patient.

Ellie Hart - GREAT CITIZEN by being a wonderful role model for those around her in the lunch line and in other areas of Ocean Crest.

First grade

Savannah Adams – SELF-AWARE by noticing a large spill at lunch and helping to clean it up.

Ryder Stadelman – SELF-AWARE by being very thoughtful on his seat choice and picking the best learning environment for himself.

Bobby Weaver – SELF-AWARE by letting his teacher know exactly what he needed to be successful after a hard week.

Elijah Palmer – GREAT CITIZEN by picking up trash on the bus and helping to keep our things neat.

Second grade

Wylie O’Donaghue – SELF-AWARE by controlling his voice and body while at the Sprague Theater.

Anthony Ornelas – SELF-AWARE by being thoughtful of those around him still testing when he was finished.

Jodi Butler – SELF-AWARE by being ready for the day’s lesson every day!

Austin Schmidt – GREAT CITIZEN by checking on a hurt student instead of trying to win the PE game.

Third grade

Emme Hutchinson – SELF-AWARE by always checking the classroom at the end of the day to ensure all jobs are done.

Layton Franson – SELF-AWARE by working quietly during reading groups.

Aiden Wilson – SELF-AWARE by helping others to remember to be quiet during Chromebook time.

Jonah Brown - for being a GREAT CITIZEN.

Fourth grade

Sebastian Newby – SELF-AWARE by stopping to help a fellow Tiger Cub clean up a spilled lunch box.

Jr. Garcia-Churchill – SELF-AWARE by being a great help to a substitute teacher.

Emma Appel – SELF-AWARE by knowing that she can be a good role model with her behavior and has been all year.

Aiden Wallace – GREAT CITIZEN with THREE entries for being helpful with trash on the playground, helping a teacher with a big mess without being asked and for being a good role model all year long.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags