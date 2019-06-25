BANDON — Ocean Crest Elementary School honors students who are observed doing something reflecting the month's character focus with the “Caught You Being Good” program. Each month reflects a character focus at the school, with students who were an example of SELF-AWARENESS the theme for April and being a GREAT CITIZEN the theme for May.
Students who are an example of the month's theme are given a Caught You Being Good entry into a monthly drawing.
At the end of the month at the Friday PRIDE assembly, 15 names are chosen from the box and those students are given a golden dollar, a pencil and a certificate. The Bandon Lions Club provides the prizes for the program.
For April, students who showed SELF-AWARENESS and for May, being a GREAT CITIZEN were given a Caught Being Good certificate. They include:
Kindergarten
Alex Jurkowski – SELF-AWARE by knowing he could be helpful to a kinder friend needing help emptying a milk carton.
Calvin Ingle – SELF-AWARE by helping another student keep calm words and calm body.
Ezra Jones – SELF-AWARE by controlling his body in line by being quiet and patient.
Ellie Hart - GREAT CITIZEN by being a wonderful role model for those around her in the lunch line and in other areas of Ocean Crest.
First grade
Savannah Adams – SELF-AWARE by noticing a large spill at lunch and helping to clean it up.
Ryder Stadelman – SELF-AWARE by being very thoughtful on his seat choice and picking the best learning environment for himself.
Bobby Weaver – SELF-AWARE by letting his teacher know exactly what he needed to be successful after a hard week.
Elijah Palmer – GREAT CITIZEN by picking up trash on the bus and helping to keep our things neat.
Second grade
Wylie O’Donaghue – SELF-AWARE by controlling his voice and body while at the Sprague Theater.
Anthony Ornelas – SELF-AWARE by being thoughtful of those around him still testing when he was finished.
Jodi Butler – SELF-AWARE by being ready for the day’s lesson every day!
Austin Schmidt – GREAT CITIZEN by checking on a hurt student instead of trying to win the PE game.
Third grade
Emme Hutchinson – SELF-AWARE by always checking the classroom at the end of the day to ensure all jobs are done.
Layton Franson – SELF-AWARE by working quietly during reading groups.
Aiden Wilson – SELF-AWARE by helping others to remember to be quiet during Chromebook time.
Jonah Brown - for being a GREAT CITIZEN.
Fourth grade
Sebastian Newby – SELF-AWARE by stopping to help a fellow Tiger Cub clean up a spilled lunch box.
Jr. Garcia-Churchill – SELF-AWARE by being a great help to a substitute teacher.
Emma Appel – SELF-AWARE by knowing that she can be a good role model with her behavior and has been all year.
Aiden Wallace – GREAT CITIZEN with THREE entries for being helpful with trash on the playground, helping a teacher with a big mess without being asked and for being a good role model all year long.