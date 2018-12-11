BANDON — Ocean Crest Elementary School honors students who are observed doing something reflecting the month's character focus with the “Caught You Being Good” program. Each month will reflect a character focus at the school, with students being SAFE the theme for October.
Students who are an example of having SAFE behavior during the month are given a Caught You Being Good entry into a monthly drawing.
At the end of the month at the Friday PRIDE assembly, 15 names are chosen from the box and those students are given a golden dollar, a pencil and a certificate. The Bandon Lions Club provides the prizes for the program.
Students caught being SAFE include:
Kindergarten
Brayden Senn, for safely helping to pick up balloons after a PE game.
Elizabeth Michalek, for standing safely and quietly behind her chair with hands, feet, and objects to herself.
Danielle Erickson, for always making sure her chair is pushed in.
First grade
Ari Brunner, for looking at the teacher during the school's lockout drill.
Henry Ridle, for coming to the carpet slowly and carefully.
Liam Garcia-Hubbard, for listening and following directions.
Second grade
TySean Rhodes, for being safe by following directions while going to BHS track for PE.
Ryker Gilman, for disposing of three tacks/pins found in the hallway.
Frida Corlett, for always being ready for math with attentive listening ears.
Third grade
Quincy Converse, for making sure yoga balls and chairs are pushed in.
Anthony Erdmann, for being safely seated and following directions during small groups.
Beckett Pahls, for listening to teachers and following directions
Fourth grade
Teja Hisel, for quietly waiting for Good News dismissal even when others were rowdy.
Demetra Panagakis, for helping to keep the classroom clean by picking up garbage even if it wasn’t hers.
River Lewis, for walking safely indoors even when others were rushing.