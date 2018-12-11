Try 1 month for 99¢
Students 'caught' at Ocean Crest

Ocean Crest students "caught" being SAFE for October include, back row from left: Beckett Pahls , River Lewis, Henry Ridle, Anthony Erdmann, Teja Hisel and Demetra Panagakis; front row from left: Ryker Gilman, TySean Rhodes, Liam Garcia-Hubbard, Elizabeth Michalek, Danielle Erickson and Ari Brunner. Not pictured: Brayden Senn, Frida Corlett and Quincy Converse.

 Contributed photo

BANDON — Ocean Crest Elementary School honors students who are observed doing something reflecting the month's character focus with the “Caught You Being Good” program. Each month will reflect a character focus at the school, with students being SAFE the theme for October.

Students who are an example of having SAFE behavior during the month are given a Caught You Being Good entry into a monthly drawing.

At the end of the month at the Friday PRIDE assembly, 15 names are chosen from the box and those students are given a golden dollar, a pencil and a certificate. The Bandon Lions Club provides the prizes for the program.

Students caught being SAFE include:

Kindergarten

Brayden Senn, for safely helping to pick up balloons after a PE game.

Elizabeth Michalek, for standing safely and quietly behind her chair with hands, feet, and objects to herself.

Danielle Erickson, for always making sure her chair is pushed in.

First grade

Ari Brunner, for looking at the teacher during the school's lockout drill.

Henry Ridle, for coming to the carpet slowly and carefully.

Liam Garcia-Hubbard, for listening and following directions.

Second grade

TySean Rhodes, for being safe by following directions while going to BHS track for PE.

Ryker Gilman, for disposing of three tacks/pins found in the hallway.

Frida Corlett, for always being ready for math with attentive listening ears.

Third grade

Quincy Converse, for making sure yoga balls and chairs are pushed in.

Anthony Erdmann, for being safely seated and following directions during small groups.

Beckett Pahls, for listening to teachers and following directions

Fourth grade

Teja Hisel, for quietly waiting for Good News dismissal even when others were rowdy.

Demetra Panagakis, for helping to keep the classroom clean by picking up garbage even if it wasn’t hers.

River Lewis, for walking safely indoors even when others were rushing.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags