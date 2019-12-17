BANDON — Ocean Crest Elementary School honors students who are observed doing something reflecting the month's character focus with the “Caught You Being Good” program. Each month reflects a character focus at the school, with students who were an example of being RESPONSIBLE the theme for November.
Students who are an example of the month's theme are given a Caught You Being Good entry into a monthly drawing.
At the end of the month at the Friday PRIDE assembly, 15 names are chosen from the box and those students are given a golden dollar, a pencil and a certificate. The Bandon Lions Club provides the prizes for the program.
For November, students who were an example of RESPONSIBLE behavior were given a Caught You Being Good entry into a monthly drawing.
Kindergarten
Jack Manz, by helping other students find things in a quiet, humble manner.
Jacob Jones, by being a great example and doing his work in Walk to Read with Mrs. Knaak.
Lennon Ashenfelter, by always remembering to take the cold lunch tote to and from the cafeteria.
First grade
Zellie Wehner, by bringing her StoryTown book to school each day.
Emma Arndt, by not engaging in an argument that another Tiger Cub was trying to start.
Hank Stuberg, by doing his very best work all week long.
Second grade
Elana Elliott, by working hard in reading class.
Sean Partee, by being quiet in the hall waiting for his class to arrive.
Eli Mallory, by being an example for his peers, even at the back of the line.
Third grade
TySean Rhodes, by cleaning tables in the classroom and helping to keep the germs away.
Sophia Gonzalez, by helping friends solve a problem by giving up her own seat.
Peyton Duey, by telling the truth even when it is hard and you worry about people getting in trouble.
Fourth grade
Christopher Mitchell, by turning in found money to the office.
Trask Wehner, by joining a team at recess that needed help when nobody else would join.
Noah Schwenninger, by walking calmly in school, even when others are rushing.