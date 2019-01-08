BANDON — Ocean Crest Elementary School honors students who are observed doing something reflecting the month's character focus with the “Caught You Being Good” program. Each month will reflect a character focus at the school, with students being RESPONSIBLE the theme for November.
Students who are an example of having RESPONSIBLE behavior during the month were given a Caught You Being Good entry into a monthly drawing.
At the end of the month at the Friday PRIDE assembly, 15 names are chosen from the box and those students are given a golden dollar, a pencil and a certificate. The Bandon Lions Club provides the prizes for the program.
Students caught being RESPONSIBLE include:
Kindergarten
Aubree Pease, for being a great example to friends on how to throw trash away.
Ezra Jones, for reminding a friend of the expectations at school (no running inside).
First grade
Willow Nelson, for finding coats on the playground after mom reminded her.
Amaya Pullman, for remembering recess plan and directions from mom.
Dylan Hall, by working hard to remind mom to get his StoryTown book from grandma’s.
Second grade
Keaton Smith, for working hard and being generous with a friend when someone’s snow globe broke
Stella Medina, for being responsible when she walked home and found nobody there by coming back to school to call mom.
Austin Schmidt, by getting a teacher when he saw what looked like medicine – and he didn’t even touch it.
Third grade
Alize Martinez, for helping take care of Chromebooks every day.
Ayden Rowe, by reading to the KinderCubs in the morning.
Brody Cassoday, for paying attention to Dr. Emmett and quietly raising hand to answer.
Fourth grade
Chloe Wilson, by picking up pencils at the end of the day without being asked to help.
Sky Knight, by being ready to go to PE quickly.
Athena Dean, by picking up coats and equipment during lunch recess without being asked.