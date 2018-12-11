Try 1 month for 99¢
Students 'Caught' for September

Ocean Crest Elementary School students "Caught Being Respectful" for September include: back row from left: Skylar Colgrove, Lilith Johnson, Addysen Burnett, Brinkley Kirchgesler, Trask Wehner, Bradley Cook and Owen Bohannon; front row from left: Austin Schmidt, Kenzi Henshaw, Parker Cannon, Mason Minor, Harper Quattrocchi, Sean Partee, Elijah Palmer and Marshall Peters.

BANDON — Ocean Crest Elementary School honors students who are observed doing something reflecting the month's character focus with the “Caught You Being Good” program. Each month will reflect a character focus at the school, with students being RESPECTFUL the theme for September.

Students who are an example of having RESPECTFUL behavior during the month are given a Caught You Being Good entry into a monthly drawing.

At the end of the month at the Friday PRIDE assembly, 15 names are chosen from the box and those students are given a golden dollar, a pencil and a certificate. The Bandon Lions Club provides the prizes for the program.

Students caught being RESPECTFUL include:

Kindergarten

Parker Cannon, for being a dependable line leader.

Mason Minor, for being patient and waiting for the teacher to finish teaching before getting his shoe tied.

Harper Quattrocchi, for listening to teacher directions and being a good example of what to do in so many ways.

First grade

Sean Partee, for being respectful during announcements by quietly solving a problem with the teacher so others could hear.

Kenzie Henshaw, for being respectful when the teacher was away and getting an aide to help remind students to stay quiet.

Elijah Palmer, for being respectful at the district cafeteria during breakfast by helping to clean up messes left by others.

Second grade

Marshall Peters, for being a great listener to adults and students and following adult directions the first time.

Austin Schmidt, for being the most determined student at the end of the day

Lilith Johnson, for solving frustration using Kelso’s Choices

Third grade

Addysen Burnett, for inviting a new friend to sit with her.

Brinkley Kirchgesler, for fixing the book area so books were taken care of.

Trask Wehner, for inviting a new friend to sit with him.

Fourth grade

Bradley Cook, for reading and following morning directions right away.

Owen Bohannon, for giving the teacher eye contact to show he’s ready to learn.

Skyler Colgrove, for working diligently without disturbing others

