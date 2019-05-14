BANDON — Ocean Crest Elementary School honors students who are observed doing something reflecting the month's character focus with the “Caught You Being Good” program. Each month reflects a character focus at the school, with students showing LEADERSHIP the theme for April.
Students who show an example of LEADERSHIP during the month were given a Caught You Being Good entry into a monthly drawing.
At the end of the month at the Friday PRIDE assembly, 15 names are chosen from the box and those students are given a golden dollar, a pencil and a certificate. The Bandon Lions Club provides the prizes for the program.
For April, students who showed an example of LEADERSHIP were given a Caught Being Good certificate. They include:
Kindergarten
Ezra Jones – by helping a student write words when asked for help.
Aubree Pease – by helping a student spell a word by sounding it out together.
Alex Jurkowski – by helping a new Kinder Cub with routines at Ocean Crest without being asked.
First grade
Elana Elliott – by using the Reset Station properly and setting a good example for others.
Sam Kimball – by showing his partner how to do the job without actually doing the work for the partner.
Hannah McBryar – by being a great example of doing the hard work of learnin’ with a “can do” attitude.
Second grade
Jodi Butler – by helping the classroom volunteer organize papers.
John Alcock – by being a good example to others about checking in at the gym during dismissal instead of going with a parent in the hallway.
Austin Schmidt by doing the right thing even when nobody was watching – found a milk ticket outside and turned it in to the office.
Third grade
Beckett Pahls – by being a good example to those around him about doing the right thing because it is the right thing to do.
Lily McMillen – by being a good example during robotics with first grade by guiding her group and sharing jobs.
Quincy Converse – by helping Kinders with Book Fair preview.
Fourth grade
Demetra Panagakis – by being a good example of being in the right place at the right time by being on time to Double Dose.
Logan VanderVoorden – by helping a peer who spilled food in the cafeteria by helping to clean up and get new food, following adult directions the entire time.
Gracie Sullivan – by offering math help to a student who was absent.