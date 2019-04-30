{{featured_button_text}}
Ocean Crest students 'caught' being FAIR for March

Ocean Crest Elementary School students "caught" being FAIR for March include, back row, from left: Nathan Cogley, Abigail Young, Addysen Burnett, Gracie Sullivan, Giada Gaughan, Jordyn Oliver-Llewellyn and Alex Haywood; front row from left: Lizzy Michalek, MacKenzie Young, Gage Swafford, Willow Nelson and Evangeline Wright. Not pictured: Madison Young and Moctezuma Aguas.

 Contributed photo

BANDON — Ocean Crest Elementary School honors students who are observed doing something reflecting the month's character focus with the “Caught You Being Good” program. Each month reflects a character focus at the school, with students being FAIR the theme for March.

Students who are an example of being FAIR during the month were given a Caught You Being Good entry into a monthly drawing.

At the end of the month at the Friday PRIDE assembly, 15 names are chosen from the box and those students are given a golden dollar, a pencil and a certificate. The Bandon Lions Club provides the prizes for the program.

For March, students who showed an example of FAIR behavior were given a Caught Being Good certificate. They include: 

Kindergarten

MacKenzie Young – by noticing a student struggling with writing and offering help.

Lizzy Michalek – by helping other be on the right page in math.

Gage Swafford – by helping a student that struggles with cutting.

First grade

Willow Nelson – by always coming to group when it is her turn; fair to the other members by not making them wait.

Madison Young – by participating in carpet discussions and pair/shares and not expecting others to do all the talking.

Second grade

Evangeline Wright – by sharing her part in the St. Patrick’s Day project with group members so that everyone could participate.

Nathan Cogley – by always following the rules when playing games.

Abigail Young – by returning post-it notes that didn’t belong to her.

Third grade

Moctezuma Aguas – by picking up books on the floor in the library that didn’t belong to him – fair that the extra work doesn’t always fall to Mrs. Baker.

Alex Haywood – by being patient and waiting his turn, allowing others to go ahead of him.

Addysen Burnett – by sharing supplies with her reading group to make sure everyone has what they need to be successful.

Fourth grade

Gracie Sullivan – by allowing another Cub to join her game of make believe at recess.

Giada Gaughn – by being diligent and timely in completing her work on her City Report.

Jordyn Oliver-Llewelyn – by ensuring that another Tiger Cub had a turn playing in the crowded covered play area.

