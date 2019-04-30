BANDON — Ocean Crest Elementary School honors students who are observed doing something reflecting the month's character focus with the “Caught You Being Good” program. Each month reflects a character focus at the school, with students being FAIR the theme for March.
Students who are an example of being FAIR during the month were given a Caught You Being Good entry into a monthly drawing.
At the end of the month at the Friday PRIDE assembly, 15 names are chosen from the box and those students are given a golden dollar, a pencil and a certificate. The Bandon Lions Club provides the prizes for the program.
For March, students who showed an example of FAIR behavior were given a Caught Being Good certificate. They include:
Kindergarten
MacKenzie Young – by noticing a student struggling with writing and offering help.
Lizzy Michalek – by helping other be on the right page in math.
Gage Swafford – by helping a student that struggles with cutting.
First grade
Willow Nelson – by always coming to group when it is her turn; fair to the other members by not making them wait.
Madison Young – by participating in carpet discussions and pair/shares and not expecting others to do all the talking.
Second grade
Evangeline Wright – by sharing her part in the St. Patrick’s Day project with group members so that everyone could participate.
Nathan Cogley – by always following the rules when playing games.
Abigail Young – by returning post-it notes that didn’t belong to her.
Third grade
Moctezuma Aguas – by picking up books on the floor in the library that didn’t belong to him – fair that the extra work doesn’t always fall to Mrs. Baker.
Alex Haywood – by being patient and waiting his turn, allowing others to go ahead of him.
Addysen Burnett – by sharing supplies with her reading group to make sure everyone has what they need to be successful.
Fourth grade
Gracie Sullivan – by allowing another Cub to join her game of make believe at recess.
Giada Gaughn – by being diligent and timely in completing her work on her City Report.
Jordyn Oliver-Llewelyn – by ensuring that another Tiger Cub had a turn playing in the crowded covered play area.