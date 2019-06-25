Ocean Crest students awarded for 'Awesome Attendance'

Ocean Crest Elementary School students awarded at a year-end assembly for "Awesome Attendance" (missing three or fewer days) include, back row from left: Olivia Kraynik, Kendall Siewell, Lilith Johnson, Jacob Bowman, Savannah Medrano, Danny Withers, Evan Parker and Bradley Cook; front row from left: Ayden Rowe, Devin Duran, Alexander Jurkowski, Isabella Jimmerson, Aaron Hart, Ellie Hart, Dylan Hall and Alexander Garner. Perfect Attendance For The Year awards went to Kendall Siewell, Bradley Cook and Ayden Rowe.