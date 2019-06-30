BANDON - Ocean Crest Elementary School third-grader Jack Taylor is quite the speller.
Jack, a student in Courtney Wehner's class, won first place at his school in his grade level, which promoted him to the Coos County Regional Spelling Bee at the South Coast Educational Service District building in Coos Bay on May 23. At that level, Jack won first place in his grade division, K-3, and second place in the 4-5 grade division, which earned him the rank of first alternate to attend the state competition, should the winner be unable to attend.
One student from each school in the county competed in their age division.
Jack is the son of Amanda Carlton and Greg Fodrea of Bandon and Jeff Taylor of Bandon.