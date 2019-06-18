BANDON - Bandon Community Preschoool, in collaboration with Ocean Crest Elementary School, has received sizable grants to upgrade the play structure at Ocean Crest Elementary School to provide community pre-school-aged children with physical activity and opportunities for social-emotional interaction and skills practice.
A $40,000 grant was received from multiple donors, including $10,000 from The Walter Lewis Schulz Memorial Fund of Oregon Community Foundation, plus a $60,000 grant was received from The Mr. and Mrs. Michael L. Keiser Fund of The Oregon Community Foundation.
Added to these generous donations is the $18,000 raised by Ocean Crest "Tiger Cubs" students at this year’s annual Jog-a-Thon fundraiser.
The We Learn At Recess! project is now fully funded at $118,000, according to Ocean Crest Principal Becky Armistead.
"Thanks to our latest grant award and a commitment from the Bandon School District to assist with installation and grounds, we are ready to rock and roll," Armistead said at a recent School Board meeting. "The numbers are quite impressive and I'm overwhelmed with the support or our community and community partners to see this vision for learning while at play come to life. It's pretty exciting."
Armistead said she has been working with a playground architect to move forward with the expansion. The popular Castle Crest structure will remain and be upgraded, and new sections will be added in the school's play area.
"As Bandon schools and Bandon Community Preschool collaborate to meet the needs of our area's youngest learners, this playground upgrade will provide all of our children an opportunity to develop gross motor skills, social-emotional skills, and most of all – to have fun and experience the joy of learning," Armistead said.
"Ocean Crest and Bandon Community Preschool are very appreciative of the generosity of The Oregon Community Foundation and its donors," Armistead added.
Work on the new play structure will begin this summer and is expected to be completed by the time school begins in the fall. Ocean Crest is seeking to help facilitate the establishment of a private daycare facility that would be district-based and located on its campus. The new structure will be accessible for even the youngest of students, but will still provide age-appropriate activities for the older students.
About Oregon Community Foundation
Oregon Community Foundation puts donated money to work in Oregon – more than $100 million in grants and scholarships support Oregonians annually. For nearly 45 years, OCF grantmaking, research, advocacy and community-advised solutions have helped individuals, families, businesses and organizations create charitable funds to improve lives for all Oregonians. Impactful giving – time, talent and resources from many generous Oregonians – creates measurable change.
The Foundation makes grants through an application process that involves local citizens in the review and evaluation of requests for funds. Application materials are available through the Foundation’s Portland office. Individuals or businesses interested in establishing a fund may contact the Eugene office at 440 East Broadway, Suite 160, Eugene OR 97401 or visit www.oregoncf.org.