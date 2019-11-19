{{featured_button_text}}
Ocean Crest students 'caught' being respectful

Ocean Crest students "caught" being RESPECTFUL in September include, back row from left: Kalia Corcoran, Jodi Butler, Austin Schmidt, Beckett Pahls, Rhyker Gilman, Aaron Wilson and Enzo Salandro. Front row from left: Braden Senn, Willy Butler, Jaxon Allard, Chase Wayrynen, Sam Kimball, Saraea Smith, McKenna Rowe and Henry Lower.

 Contributed

BANDON — Ocean Crest Elementary School honors students who are observed doing something reflecting the month's character focus with the “Caught You Being Good” program. Each month reflects a character focus at the school, with students who were an example of being RESPECTFUL the theme for September.

Students who are an example of the month's theme are given a Caught You Being Good entry into a monthly drawing.

At the end of the month at the Friday PRIDE assembly, 15 names are chosen from the box and those students are given a golden dollar, a pencil and a certificate. The Bandon Lions Club provides the prizes for the program.

For September, students who showed RESPECTFUL behavior were given a Caught Being Good certificate. They include:

Kindergarten

Saraea Smith, by following expectations in class and being a good example for her Kinder friends.

Henry Lower, by following expectations in class and being a good example for his Kinder friends.

McKenna Rowe, by honoring other people's space and trying to encourage people when they are sad.

First grade

Brayden Senn, by doing the right thing at Double Dose with Mrs. Knaak.

Willy Butler, by always following directions right away!

Jaxon Allard, by waiting respectfully for kids to line up and moving to the back when he noticed he would have to squish in.

Second grade

Kalia Corcoran, by teaching KinderCubs how to enter the building.

Chase Wayrynen, by cleaning up recess equipment even when he wasn’t the one who brought it out.

Sam Kimball, by listening patiently and giving good attention while neighbors were fidgeting.

Third grade

Jodi Butler, by following all expectations in class and being a good example for others.

Austin Schmidt, by being a “great” example in music.

Ryker Gilman, by being a “rock star helper” for a guest teacher/substitute.

Fourth grade

Beckett Pahls, by following directions the first time and being a good example for others to follow.

Aaron Wilson, by consistently getting to work and working hard without being redirected.

Enzo Salandro, by helping others with Google Classroom when the class had a lot of confusion.

