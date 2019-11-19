BANDON — Ocean Crest Elementary School honors students who are observed doing something reflecting the month's character focus with the “Caught You Being Good” program. Each month reflects a character focus at the school, with students who were an example of being RESPECTFUL the theme for September.
Students who are an example of the month's theme are given a Caught You Being Good entry into a monthly drawing.
At the end of the month at the Friday PRIDE assembly, 15 names are chosen from the box and those students are given a golden dollar, a pencil and a certificate. The Bandon Lions Club provides the prizes for the program.
For September, students who showed RESPECTFUL behavior were given a Caught Being Good certificate. They include:
Kindergarten
Saraea Smith, by following expectations in class and being a good example for her Kinder friends.
Henry Lower, by following expectations in class and being a good example for his Kinder friends.
McKenna Rowe, by honoring other people's space and trying to encourage people when they are sad.
First grade
Brayden Senn, by doing the right thing at Double Dose with Mrs. Knaak.
Willy Butler, by always following directions right away!
Jaxon Allard, by waiting respectfully for kids to line up and moving to the back when he noticed he would have to squish in.
You have free articles remaining.
Second grade
Kalia Corcoran, by teaching KinderCubs how to enter the building.
Chase Wayrynen, by cleaning up recess equipment even when he wasn’t the one who brought it out.
Sam Kimball, by listening patiently and giving good attention while neighbors were fidgeting.
Third grade
Jodi Butler, by following all expectations in class and being a good example for others.
Austin Schmidt, by being a “great” example in music.
Ryker Gilman, by being a “rock star helper” for a guest teacher/substitute.
Fourth grade
Beckett Pahls, by following directions the first time and being a good example for others to follow.
Aaron Wilson, by consistently getting to work and working hard without being redirected.
Enzo Salandro, by helping others with Google Classroom when the class had a lot of confusion.