BANDON — Ocean Crest Elementary School honors students who are observed doing something reflecting the month's character focus with the “Caught You Being Good” program. Each month will reflect a character focus at the school, with students being KIND the theme for February.
Students who are an example of being KIND during the month were given a Caught You Being Good entry into a monthly drawing.
At the end of the month at the Friday PRIDE assembly, 15 names are chosen from the box and those students are given a golden dollar, a pencil and a certificate. The Bandon Lions Club provides the prizes for the program.
For February, students who showed an example of KIND behavior were given a Caught Being Good certificate. They include:
Kindergarten
Elizabeth Heim, by holding the door for a teacher.
Nico Rojas, by helping other Tiger Cubs with work directions and for helping when someone fell and got hurt (two!).
Carter Scott, for helping a friend reach the drinking fountain and for allowing someone to pass in front of him at a crossing in the hallway (two!).
First grade
Hunter Brown, by opening the door for grownups in the morning.
Tiffany Richmond, by reading a story to the kindergarten Tiger Cubs before school.
Willow Nelson, by offering to help a new student find the office and for allowing someone to pass in front of her at a crossing (two!).
Second grade
Isabella Blackard, by helping take care of her brother during a grownup meeting.
Ramon Macias, by always speaking in a kind and respectful tone of voice to teachers and students.
Austin Schmidt, by being helpful to his partner.
Third grade
Luke Meredith, by helping a friend clean up a big mess in the café.
Quincy Converse, by helping a student pass out papers so the other student would have enough time to work and for inviting several students who seemed lonely to join in at recess (two!).
Trask Wehner, by checking in on a hurt friend and for being helpful and kind in all areas (two!).
Fourth grade
Conner Peters, by helping a classmate with a formatting issue without being asked.
Cooper Crabtree, by looking for another student at recess that needed a friend. Cooper wouldn’t give up until his friend felt better.
Kendall Siewell, by looking every day for other students who may need help – help with reading, art, make up work from an absence, or just being a supportive friend.