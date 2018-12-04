BANDON - At the monthly Ocean Crest Elementary School Tiger PRIDE assembly for December, every Tiger Cub who helped achieve the schools annual Jogathon fundraising goal was recognized.
The students and staff raised $18,000, which will be used for new playground equipment to encourage more outdoor play, including some that will be age appropriate for Bandon Community Preschool students who are now located in the building.
The top fundraisers raised more than $400 each and will be rewarded with a special lunch at Dairy Queen with Principal Becky Armistead. The students are Ryan Woodmark, Gregory Smith Napier, Harper Quattrocchi, Jade Combs (who was top fundraiser for 2018, raising nearly $1,000), Chloe Looney and Luke Meredith.