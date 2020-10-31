The Oregon Coast Culinary Institute is offering virtual cooking classes to the community.
The classes will be done virtually, with Chef Randy Torres.
Tamales Anyone?
Chef Torres will dispel the mystery of these delicious bundles on Saturday, Nov. 7.
During the class, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chef Torres will walk participants through the entire three-hour process of creating fresh tamales in their own kitchen. There is a $75 fee and it includes a food supply box.
Brunch is the best, isn’t it?
Learn how to take brunch to the next level in the class, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Chef Torres will demonstrate the skills to help participants achieve a blissful brunch as they cook along with him via zoom in their own kitchens.
The fee is $75 and includes a food supply box.
To sign up, email firststop@socc.edu, include a phone number to be contacted by a representative.
For more information, contact Community Education by phone at 541-888-7328 or by email at community@socc.edu.
