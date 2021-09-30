Starting October 8 and running through December 4, the Coos Art Museum will be featuring NYC Conversation a two-person exhibition of works by Ken and Jan Ayers of Bandon. A free reception for the exhibition will take place Friday October 8 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The “NEW YORK CITY CONVERSATION began in August 1975 when Jan and Ken began working together answering phones at Barnes & Noble Bookstore at the corner of 18th and Fifth Avenue. Various aesthetic concerns expressed in this show were nurtured by their shared experience of the multidimensional, experimental art, music and performance scenes flourishing in downtown New York City at that time.
Ken had arrived in the city in late January returning from several months traveling overland through India and Nepal. Jan had returned after a summer workshop session at Connecticut College featuring dance and experimental theater studying with Andre Gregory, Lee Breuer of Mabou Mines and choreographer Mary Overlie. Ken eventually moved to San Francisco and Jan kept New York as home base. They resumed their conversation in early 2011 and it continues to this day. The show involves bronze sculpture, hemp-wrapped bamboo and beaver sticks, photographs and words.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. federal building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of art activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Museum admission is $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors and free to museum members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In