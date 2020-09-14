CURRY COUNTY — The Curry County Board of Commissioners is seeking north county (as defined by the boundaries of the 2CJ (Port Orford Langlois School District) applicants for the Tourism Promotions Committee with a term expiring Dec. 31, 2023.
According to John Jezuit, the position is open due to a resignation.
He said that working in partnership with other government entities, the committee prepares and presents to the board for approval, an annual report that contains details concerning the allocations, amounts, and uses of TLT (Transient Lodging Tax) funds during the prior year; an accounting of the committee’s expenditures of TLT funds for administration and overhead; and the unexpended balance of TLT funds in the possession of the committee.
Members are individuals who represent a tourism-based business or a promotions based business. Also, the committee shall not be comprised of more than three individuals from a similar business industry.
For specific details of the Tourism Promotions Committee duties and responsibilities, and for residents of north county who would like to serve on the Tourism Promotions Committee, go to the county’s website at: http://www.co.curry.or.us or call 541-247-3296 to obtain an application.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Sept. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In