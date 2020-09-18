BANDON — The North Bank Road fire at mile marker 8 is 100% contained, the Coos Forest Protective Association announced Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Mop-up is in progress. Firefighters on still on scene, locating and putting out hot spots as well as locating and removing hazards, CFPA reported.
North Bank Lane has been reopened from Highway 42 to Beaver Hill but remains closed from U.S. Highway 101 at the Bandon entrance to North Bank Lane.
"Thank you to all of you for your continued patience," a CFPA spokesperson wrote on the CFPA Facebook page.
"We are finally getting some much needed rain today," CFPA said on Friday. "Fire season is still in effect and debris burning is still prohibited. The rain will disappear and we will start drying out (so) please help us prevent new fires by following fire prevention regulations."
Due to the rain, CFPA lowered closures to Level 3 and High Fire Danger at 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18. Residents and visitors alike are reminded to use caution when working or recreating outside.
On Thursday, the City of Bandon also lifted its ban on equipment use within city limits as humidity levels rose to nearly 90%. However, the burn ban is still in effect and the use of spark-producing equipment, including mowing, is still prohibited in or near dry grass. Coos Bay and North Bend have done similar modifications to their fire restrictions. Fires are still banned.
"Please use common sense," said Bandon City Manager Dan Chandler. "City staff will not be able to define 'dry grass' over the telephone."
The North Bank Road fire erupted Tuesday, Sept. 8, during an unusual weather event involving high east winds, extreme heat and low humidity that let to devastating fires throughout the state.
The North Bank Road fire at mile marker 8, about halfway between Bandon and Coquille, burned a total of 350 acres, threatened homes in the area and caused some mandatory and self-evacuations. One structure — a woodworking and art studio — burned to the ground. No other structures burned, though a couple of roofs were damanged by the blaze and there were many scorched driveways. No injuries were reported from the fire.
