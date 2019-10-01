BANDON — Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s Medical Imaging Department has once again planned a month full of special treats for women coming in to get their yearly mammograms. Each woman who has a mammogram in the month of October will receive a beautiful lunch bag, scarf, lip balm and notepad to take home with them after their visit. They will also be entered into weekly raffles.
Each week during the month of October one lucky participant will receive a waffle knit robe, like the ones used in the mammography suite, and another will win a beautiful basket of items donated by local merchants. Items include products and gift certificates from the following businesses: Second Street Gallery, Bandon Sweets & Treats, The Rolling Pin, Bandon Coffee Café, Bandon Mercantile, The Cobblers Bench, Esscents Candles and Floral, Bandon Vision, Color Street Nails from Stacy Clemens, and Younique cosmetics from Christy Dressel, one of the hospital's medical imaging technologists.
"Thank you to all of our donors for helping our Medical Imaging team to put together these lovely items for the ladies in our community," said Sabrina Johnson, marketing project associate at Southern Coos.
You have free articles remaining.
Make sure to check out the Southern Coos Hospital Facebook page throughout October as they will be updating it with facts and information about breast cancer as well as pictures of the raffle items and more.
Those who are due for their yearly mammogram and would be interested in assistance, the Southern Coos Health Foundation offers free mammograms. The Foundation raises funds for the benefit of Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center. For more information call 541-347-2426.