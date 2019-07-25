MYRTLE POINT - There's nothing flashy about Jordan Sammons. The 28-year-old lanky Bandon school teacher and coach is about as down-to-earth as they come — just an all-around good guy who's well-liked in the school district and community and who refers to his elders as "ma'am" and "sir" in the most polite and gentle manner imaginable.
But that doesn't mean Sammons doesn't like a little excitement. And that's just what he gets when he bull rides weekends in the winter and all summer long on the professional rodeo circuit.
Jordan Sammons bull riding at the 2018 Coos County Fair.
Sammons took his first ride on a sheep when he was 11 months old in Kansas. His grandfather also traveled the rodeo circuit and instilled in Sammons the same passion, which his mother fully supported.
"They got me going from a young age," Sammons said. "My mom's my biggest fan."
He competed in bull riding in middle and high school where he also participated in 4-H, football, basketball and track. He became so good at it that he was awarded an athletic scholarship to McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana to compete on the school's bull riding team.
After graduating with a teaching degree with an emphasis in adaptive PE, he got his first teaching job, staying about 2.5 years in Louisiana before moving to Bandon more than two years ago. There, he teaches middle and high school PE, is the head varsity girls basketball coach, middle school track coach and assistant high school football coach.
"I really like the area and the people and I love the students," he said.
After college, he competed professionally. He's a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, which is sanctioned to perform in the largest rodeos in the United States. During the school year, in between teaching and coaching, Sammons travels to compete in rodeos and he's been earning enough points to place and win money. He qualified for the Texas pro rodeo circuit finals and last year qualified for the Columbia River pro rodeo circuit finals, among others. Circuit finalists move on to national finals.
"It gets crazy during basketball season trying to rodeo," he said. "There's been times I'd race to the rodeo after a game and they'd be holding my bull and I'd get there just in time to ride."
In addition to the thrill of riding, Sammons has gotten to visit about 35 states while riding the circuit.
This summer, he's been traveling with two rodeo friends, Cain Smith from Pendleton and Justin Houston from Coquille. The three take turns staying in Smith's camper, Houston's van or in motels.
"I've gotten to see Yellowstone, Mt. Rushmore and the Grand Canyon," he said. "We get to experience things we probably would never have seen if I hadn't been blessed to ride rodeo."
To place, a rider must stay on a bull for eight seconds and earn a certain number of points. The bulls are assigned randomly and are "bred to buck." Judges award between 1-100 points based on the rider's style and skill as well as how hard the bull bucked.
"It's not as much about strength as it is about balance and trying to match your movements to the bull's," Sammons said.
In the summer, Sammons rides hard, competing regularly in events that are live-streamed or televised. He's done well but last week injured his knee during a ride in Nampa, Idaho.
The money can be good if you win, but it can be expensive if you don't.
"You might fly all the way to Minnesota and spend money on fees and get bucked off, or your bull doesn't buck hard enough so you don't place, then you're out about $500," Sammons said. "Or you could win $15,000."
The best bull riders in the world, he added, fall off about 50 percent of the time before the eight-second whistle.
Bull riding has its dangers. The bulls weigh between 1,200 and 2,000 pounds. Sammons wears a vest and helmet, jeans, gloves and spurs but still has broken bones that led to surgeries and in high school was stepped on in the chest and had to be air-lifted to a hospital.
"People ask me if I'm scared when I ride, but I'm not," he said. "You always have that adrenaline like you get before a big game, that nervousness and excitement. But once you sit down on the bull, everything goes away. You just react and ride."
This week, Sammons has enjoyed watching students he knows show animals or exhibit. Last year, he won third place in the Coos County Rodeo, competing against an average of 25 riders. But this year, with his injured knee, he may only ride one night.
"They want to come watch the rodeo," he said of his students. "They want to come support me and I support them."
Sammons is grateful for being able to follow so many pursuits he's passionate about. He's even been able to teach at a Christian-based bull riding school and a rodeo Bible camp.
"Traveling and getting to compete I feel like I get to go out there and glorify God and use the talent he's blessed me with," he said. "You get to share your faith with people and I have countless memories with friends and family. It's just really cool."
The Coos County Rodeo will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the fairgrounds in Myrtle Point.