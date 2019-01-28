BANDON — The Bandon Planning Commission did not decide at its Thursday meeting whether to approve a conditional use permit and plan review to allow construction of the new Bandon Beach Hotel to replace the current Bandon Beach Motel adjacent to the Coquille Point National Wildlife Refuge.
Instead, after two and a half hours of testimony, the commission closed the hearing, but, at the public's request, allowed the commenting period to be left open for 14 days - seven for opponents and proponents to comment on new evidence introduced at the hearing, and seven days following that for the applicants to respond to those comments and concerns.
Deliberations - and a decision on the matter - will be held at a special meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 7, in council chambers of Bandon City Hall, 555 Highway 101.
Robert Miller, on behalf of Chris Keiser, agent and attorney-in-fact for Steere Bandon, submitted a formal application for the hotel in October for the new 32-unit hotel with a small ground floor cafe and a 60-space off-site parking facility, on property zoned Controlled Development-1 in the City of Bandon.
More than 55 people attended the standing-room only hearing Thursday, which was a continuation of a hearing held Nov. 15. At that time, also at the public's request, the commission continued the hearing to Jan. 24 to allow more time public comments and for the applicant to prepare a written response.
There were dozens of letters submitted in support of the project, as well as many letters written by those opposed.
Those in favor say the hotel proposal meets the criteria set forth in the city's Comprehensive Plan for a CUP, that the applicant has not asked for variances or exceptions to city codes, that the design is bird-friendly and will enhance enjoyment of and not adversely affect the adjacent Refuge, and that a new hotel and cafe in town will add positively to Bandon's economy and aesthetics.
The Keiser family has enhanced the Bandon area with Bandon Dunes Golf Resort and has a proven track record of tasteful and environmentally sound development that is well maintained, proponents contend.
Opponents argue the proposed hotel and its 60 off-site parking spaces will adversely impact the Refuge, that the design is not fully thought out and has serious flaws and presumptions regarding setbacks, drainage, elevation and soil stability, and that in general, the project will detract from the public's enjoyment of the rugged coastline and the seabird and wildlife viewing unique to the area.
In addition, the current dilapidated motel at the site should never have been allowed and should not be used to justify a precedent, opponents say.
In the time between the November and January hearings, there was a city staff turnover. Dennis Lewis took over as planning director and Charli Davis as city planner. Both worked previously in those capacities for the City of Bandon. The hearing continued without a hiccup, however, as Lewis provided a supplemental staff report to address new information submitted by the applicant and new materials received by both opponents and proponents.
At issue is whether the proposal meets the criteria of Bandon's Comprehensive Plan, Special Policy No. 2, which states, "When property is within 100 feet of the Refuge boundary, the applicant shall demonstrate that the proposal will have no adverse impact on the function of the Refuge ... and demonstrate how the proposal enhances an identified scenic resource."
Lewis concluded that while the application is for a CUP and plan review, there is insufficient information to complete a plan review.
"The plan review can be completed along with the zoning compliance application," Lewis advised the commission.
The planning department has listed 22 conditions of approval, if the commission OK's the project. Those conditions range from zoning compliance, signage, landscaping and lighting plans, bird-friendly practices recommended by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, parking plan, solid waste management and integrated pest management plans, adherence to geotechnical recommendations, hydrology study, and an erosion and sediment control plan, among several other conditions.
No public input will be allowed at the Feb. 7 meeting. The record will be open until Jan. 31 for written comments on new evidence submitted at the Jan. 24 hearing. The applicant has until 5 p.m. Feb. 7 to reply.