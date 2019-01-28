BANDON — There was no decision by the Bandon Planning Commission at its Thursday meeting on whether to approve a conditional use permit and plan review to allow the new Bandon Beach Hotel to be constructed at the site of the current Bandon Beach Motel at 1090 Portland Ave., SW, adjacent to the Coquille Point Wildlife Refuge.
Instead, after two and a half hours of public testimony, the commission closed the hearing but allowed the commenting period to be left open for 14 days - seven for the opponents to comment on new evidence introduced at the hearing, and seven days following that for the applicants to respond to those comments.
Deliberations on the matter will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 7, in council chambers of Bandon City Hall, 555 Highway 101.
There was standing room only at Thursday's hearing, which was a continuation of a hearing on Nov. 15. At that time, also the public's request, the commission continued the hearing to Jan. 24 to allow more time for the submission of public comments and time for the applicant to prepare a written response to concerns with the proposal.
There were dozens of letters submitted in support of the project, as well as
