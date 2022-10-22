Twenty high school and junior high students and three adults have been busy this month creating props for the Nightmare Portal for Halloween weekend. Actors are being signed up with an actors meeting October 24 at 6 p.m. and dress rehearsal October 27 at 6 p.m.

“Our Haunted Event is more art and drama than just jumping out of bushes. We think the final scene will blow you away!” said coordinator Nancy Keller.

0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments