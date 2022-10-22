Twenty high school and junior high students and three adults have been busy this month creating props for the Nightmare Portal for Halloween weekend. Actors are being signed up with an actors meeting October 24 at 6 p.m. and dress rehearsal October 27 at 6 p.m.
“Our Haunted Event is more art and drama than just jumping out of bushes. We think the final scene will blow you away!” said coordinator Nancy Keller.
The Nightmare Portal will be at the Community Building small auditorium from 6 to 9 p.m. on October 28, 29, 30 and 31. From 6 to 7 p.m. is without actors and better lighting to see the amazing props. Then from 7 to 9 p.m. expect to experience your worst nightmares. Fee is $5.
The Nightmare Portal is brought to Coquille by CREATE Center, Coquille Rotary and donations from Farr’s Hardware Store.
*Pumpkin decorating contest last week of October. Take your entries to River Cities Realty. Pumpkins will be on display at the Nightmare Portal in the Community Building small auditorium.
*Costume Contest at the Nightmare Portal. Wear your best outfit.
*Photo opportunity with Scooby Doo face cut outs.
*Kid drop off activity zone so the rest of the family can do the nightmare portal.
