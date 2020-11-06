Even though South Coast residents won’t be able to experience one of the area’s best-known holiday traditions since the Friends of Shore Acres, Inc., and Shore Acres State Park had to cancel the annual Holiday Lights at Shore Acres due to the coronavirus pandemic, people can experience a holiday lights virtual tour.
A new video was created by Allan Ledesma of Epuerto that includes aerial drone views and many of the favorite holiday lights scenes set to ocean sounds and music.
The video can be viewed at www.shoreacres.net.
The park itself is open daily from 8 a.m. to dusk, though the information and gift center remains closed because of COVID-19.
For more information, contact Shirley or David Bridgham by phone at 541-756-5401 or email at bridgham@epuerto.com.
