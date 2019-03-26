LANGLOIS - When Dennis Bowman, owner of the Old Langlois Cheese Factory, approached a local sign maker, Rod, from All Around Signs about restoring the decades-old sign in front of the building, he learned some history.
The two men that mentored Rod in the sign business were still living in the North Bend area, Bowman discovered. They both worked on the original sign in the late 1950s when they were starting their careers in sign making. Bowman contacted the men, and along with his neighbor and Rod, they restored the sign with an "almost" replica, which included painting it and working on the lighting. Though the new sign doesn't have neon like the original, it will be lighted.
Bowman had initially contacted the original Langlois Cheese Factory sign maker and that person was planning to restore the sign but had health issues that prevented him from doing so.
The old sign was taken down in early December and was replaced with the new sign on March 26.
"I have many people to thank for having bought sweatshirts and T-shirts, which are still available at events," Bowman said.
An official "sign lighting" potluck barbecue will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the Old Langlois Cheese Factory, 94179 Allen Boice Drive. Utensils, meat, juice and water will be provided. The South Coast Folk Society will hold a workshop and dance from 3-8 p.m. (see related brief).
The town of Langlois was founded in 1881 and named for an early Oregon pioneer, William Langlois. A cheese factory was built in the town in 1925 and produced cheddar, and then blue cheese. The cheese had a good reputation for its taste, but the factory burned to the ground in 1957 and was never rebuilt. Once known as Dairyville, Langlois was once the most populated town in Coos County until it was surpassed by Brookings.
The Old Langlois Cheese Factory is now an open air barn built on the site of the historic and reputed cheese factory that burned down in 1957. Today, it is a venue for local artists and bands as well as musicians on tour who stop by Langlois on their way to the coast.
The property was purchased by Bowman several years ago, and after renovating and enclosing the building, he now rents it out as a venue for parties, concerts, get-togethers, weddings and other events. For more information, call 541-290-5530 or visit the Old Langlois Cheese Factory Facebook page or the website at https://www.langloischeesefactory.com/. For more fun facts and events going on in Langlois, visit the World Famous Langlois website at https://www.worldfamouslanglois.com/.